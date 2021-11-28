The ASEAN Business Awards, ABA, will take place virtually on Tuesday, the 30th of November 2021. ABA aims to recognize outstanding and successful ASEAN companies that have contributed to ASEAN’s economic growth and prosperity. ABA also serves as a platform to spread information concerning the ASEAN Economic Community. This year, eight award categories will be given among them are the Brunei Special Award: Emerging Social Enterprises.

Emerging Social Enterprises in conjunction with Brunei’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2021. The exclusive award gives recognition to the Non-Governmental Organisation, NGOs that played a significant role in promoting and driving social, environmental and community development at both national and regional levels.

In an interview with RTB, Awang Haji Musa bin Haji Adnin, Managing Director of Adnin Group Companies as Chair of the ASEAN Business Awards said that ABA focuses on the Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs that have the potential of becoming global economic players.

Source: Radio Television Brunei