A.C.E Teens Camp Closing Ceremony

​The Active, Admirable, Charismatic and Excellent, ACE Teen Camp which was held for 4 days ended on 27th November afternoon, with certificates presentation to participants.

Certificates were presented by Dr Ang Swee Hui, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Professional at the Ministry of Health. The programme was joined by 35 students from five selected secondary schools which targeted teens aged between 12 and 15. With the programme, it was hoped to help reduce cases of social symptoms. Aside from that, the participants can carry out their responsibility to educate and share information with their peers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei