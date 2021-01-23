​An electronics and electrical appliances retailer was issued a one thousand dollar compound due to failure to display comparative prices before and after sales. In its press release, the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy said that the company also offered items at prices which did not match the discount price list that was required under the Sales Regulations. The infringement was found during the routine inspections by the DEPS through the Department of Competition and Consumer Affairs, DCCA in December 2020.

According to the Sales Regulations, discounts for an item during sales must be based on the lowest price offered or sold in the last 30 days, before the start of Brunei Salebration 2020. This includes prices and discounts that were verbally agreed upon between buyer and seller when the transaction is made. Failing to produce information to prove valid discounts or falsifying discount pricing to mislead consumers is an offense under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Order and the Sales Regulations, which carries a maximum penalty of a twenty thousand dollars fine and imprisonment for 5 years.

For any queries, feedback or complaints, the public can reach the DCCA at Talian Darussalam 123, through the PenggunaBijak mobile app or via email to ‘consumercomplaint@pes.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei