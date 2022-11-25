​Children are a gift entrusted by Allah SWT to be well cared for and full of love. In Brunei Darussalam, World Children’s Day Celebration is celebrated every 20th of November. One of the aims of the World Children’s Day celebration is to promote and support children’s inclusive development physically, mentally, spiritually and socially. This was among the contents of yesterday’s Friday Sermon titled ‘A Better Future For Every Child’.

In Brunei Darussalam, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam place great emphasis on the welfare, good development and well-being of children. Children are a very important national asset. They are expected to become a community that can contribute to development and will inherit the country’s leadership. Thus, a concerted effort in providing and ensuring that children get the future they deserve needs to be there. Early childhood is a very important period. If they are moulded and educated well, then they will be good otherwise they will be damaged and destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei