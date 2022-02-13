423 graduates received Doctor of Philosophy, Master’s Degree and Bachelor’s Degree in various fields at the 9th Convocation Ceremony of Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB this year. His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Chancellor of UTB conferred the degrees to the graduates.

The ceremony commenced with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

The arrival of His Majesty was greeted by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, the Minister of Education as Chairman of the UTB Council and Professor Doctor Dayang Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman, Vice-Chancellor of UTB.

Also in attendance was His Royal Highness Prince Doctor Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Pro-Chancellor of UTB.

The reading of the verses of Al-Quran, Surah Al-Imran was presented by Awangku Yura Alif bin Pengiran Yusofe, graduate of Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering, while its interpretation was read by Awang Muhammad Khaliq Syafiq bin Md Don, graduate of Master’s Degree Programme in Management and Technology.

The Vice Chancellor of UTB in a welcoming address, among others, presented the latest achievements of UTB. Accreditations from professional and international bodies for the programmes carried out at this time are attractions to students and employers. In this regard, The Course work for the Master’s in Computing and Information System has now received Chartered Engineer Professional and Chartered Engineer partial accreditation from the British Computer Society, an accredited institute and international professional body for Information Technology and Computer Science practitioners.

His Majesty then delivered the titah of consent to confer the degrees to the graduates.

Of the 423 graduates, 6 received Doctor of Philosophy Degrees. For the first time, UTB is presenting graduates with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees in Management, Computer Security Network, Computer and Information Systems, Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Engineering.

78 graduates received Master’s Degrees and 339 graduates received Bachelor’s Degree in their respective programmes.

Doa selamat was read by the State Mufti.

At present UTB has produced more than 5,000 Higher National Diploma graduates; over 2,000 Bachelor’s Degree graduates; more than 300 Master’s Degree graduates and 8 Doctor of Philosophy degree graduates.

Source: Radio Television Brunei