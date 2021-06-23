​Brunei Darussalam commended Russia’s support to ASEAN Centrality throughout its twenty-five years of ASEAN-Russia Dialogue cooperation, including activities under the ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Groups and in other ASEAN security-related sector on Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime as well as their involvement in the evolving regional security architecture. It was presented by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, as one of the invited speakers at the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security in Moscow, Republic of Russian Federation. The conference which is held until tomorrow convened online at the Ministry of Defence.

In his remarks, the Second Minister of Defence also shared Brunei Darussalam’s perspective on regional and international security matters and the positive outcomes achieved through the cooperative framework under ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus in tackling wide-ranging security issues. The conference initiated with welcome video addresses by His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and His Excellency Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General. MCIS is an annual event held since 2012 by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation aims to foster an understanding of security issues that shape and influence the strategic environment

Source: Radio Television Brunei