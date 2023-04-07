94 Orphans Receive Donation

The Brunei Breast Cancer Support Group organised the 3rd Season of the 'Sumbangsih Prihatin' Presentation Ceremony yesterday afternoon at the Language and Literature Bureau in Berakas.

94 orphans received the 'Sumbangsih Prihatin' presented by Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. The event, which also included tahlil, aimed to show care towards orphans in the country. The event coincided with the handover of proceeds from the Charity Sale/Pink Ribbon Charity Coffee Morning in conjunction with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Source: Radio Television Brunei