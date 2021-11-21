The Minister of Health also informed that on the 19th of November 2021, 3,121 individuals have received the COVID-19 vaccine injection including 595 adolescents aged 12 to 17. The Minister of Health also stressed that the slots for performing the Friday Prayer on the 26th of November will be opened starting Monday, 22nd of November 2021 at 2 in the afternoon.

Yang Berhormat said that under the National Vaccination Programme, 398,277 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 92.6 percent of the total population. Meanwhile, 320,823 individuals have completed the COVID-19 vaccination, which is 74.6 percent of the total population. On the 19th of November 2021, 95.5 percent of the slots for performing the Friday Prayer nationwide have been booked.

However, only 85 percent of those who managed to make a booking attended the prayer. Those who have already made a booking and cannot attend are advised to cancel the booking to give the opportunity to others. The ‘Operasi Peralihan’ carried out from 10 last night until 4 yesterday morning, 4 violations of the directive nationwide were issued with compound fines, whereby 3 were violations of the directive to stay at home.

Source: Radio Television Brunei