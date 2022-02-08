76 participants joined the 8th Edition of Leadership Circle: ‘Team Management and Leadership’ organised by the Young Professionals Network, YPN Brunei. The discussion was part of the organisation’s initiative which among others acts as a platform for the leaders to share thought, roles and enhance skills through a virtual constructive discussions.

Doctor Hajah Siti Haziah binti Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Head of The Manpower Planning and Employment Council, MPEC Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office was the mentor of the 8th Edition of Leadership Circle. The session aimed to understand the importance of self-awareness, communications and characteristics of a leader. Since its establishment, over two thousand youths have joined various programmes conducted.

Source: Radio Television Brunei