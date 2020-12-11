The ASEAN and Plus Defence Ministers adopted the Joint Declaration by the ADMM-Plus Defence Ministers on Strategic Security Vision of the ADMM-Plus. The Meeting was held virtually and was chaired by His Excellency General Ngo Xuan Lich, Minister of National Defence, Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in his capacity as Vietnam ADMM-Plus Leader.

Representing Brunei Darussalam to the 14th ADMM Meeting and 7th ADMM-Plus was Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd. Yussof, Second Minister of Defence.

The 7th ADMM-Plus began with a commemoration of the 10th Anniversary of the ADMM-Plus, which saw a video presentation showcasing the achievements of ADMM-Plus, followed by speeches from His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Republic Socialist of Vietnam; His Excellency General Ngo Xuan Lich, Minister of National Defence of the Republic Socialist of Vietnam, and His Excellecy Dato Lim Jock Hoi, ASEAN Secretary-General.

The ASEAN-Japan Informal Meeting was also held following the 7th ADMM-Plus Meeting.

The 7th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus, ADMM-Plus concluded successfully today, marking the end of Viet Nam’s Chairmanship of the ADMM under the theme of “Defence Cooperation for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN”. Also present, Retired Brigedier General Dato Seri Pahlawan Shahril Anwar bin Haji Ma’awiah, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence and Awang Haji Adi Ihram bin Dato Paduka Haji Mahmud, Director of Defence Policy. Following the conclusion of the 7th ADMM-Plus Meeting, Brunei Darussalam assumed the role as Chairman of the ADMM in 2021, in which all meetings will be conducted virtually.

