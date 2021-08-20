5 cases have recovered bringing the total recovered cases to 343 cases. This means, a total of 790 active cases have been recorded in the country.

Among the active cases, 3 cases are in critical condition and requiring respiratory assistance, where two cases require ventilators and one case requires the help of an additional heart/lung machine, ECMO. Meanwhile, 12 other cases are under close monitoring at the National Isolation Centre. Of these 15 cases, only one had received a complete COVID-19 vaccine injection. In the past 24 hours, 2,300 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2, taking the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 184,468 tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei