76 Central Visayas Villages Achieve Drug-Cleared Status

CEBU - Seventy-six villages across Central Visayas have been officially declared free from illegal drugs as of Friday, reported a top anti-narcotics official. This latest clearance raises the total to 1,744 barangays, accounting for more than half of the region's 3,003 barangays.

According to Philippines News Agency, Emerson Margate, regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas and chair of the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing, led the deliberations held on April 11-12, 2024. The newly cleared villages include 36 from Cebu province, 30 from Negros Oriental, four from Bohol, five from Mandaue City, and one from Cebu City. Additionally, the Tudela municipality in Cebu province was recognized as the ninth drug-free municipality in the region.

The report also provided a breakdown of the drug situation in other areas, noting that Bohol province leads with 655 cleared barangays, which is 59 percent of its villages, followed by Cebu province with 65 percent. Negros Oriental and Siquijor have cleared 43 percent and 80 percent of their barangays, respectively. In contrast, Cebu City has cleared only 32 percent of its 80 barangays, while Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue City have cleared 27 percent and 67 percent of their respective villages.