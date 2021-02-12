750 cartons of cigarettes of various brands were found in a four wheel drive vehicle which has been detained by personnel of the Bangar Police Station in Temburong District.

According to the Royal Brunei Police Force, RBPF’s press release, prior to that, a car chase occurred which led to the suspect’s vehicle to skid at the intersection of Kampung Puni, Jalan Ujung Jalan. The suspect who was the driver and a passenger fled to the nearby forest and the police were unable to locate them. The contraband were handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei