70 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country yesterday, bringing the total COVID-19 cases to 14,514. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation yesterday afternoon at Dewan Al’Afiah, Ministry of Health.

There are 15 additional new cases to 4 of the existing active clusters who were previously close contacts with several positive cases. Two new clusters were detected that involved 32 cases. These new clusters are accommodation clusters, in which one of the clusters Nur Zafirah Engineering Sdn Bhd Cluster, is a housing cluster where the company’s employees are residing. Six clusters were closed following no new detected cases in the clusters for 28 days, namely 4323, 6685, 8105, 11235, 11301 and 11588.

Therefore, the current total active clusters stand at 153. Meanwhile, there are 2 import cases detected today where both cases arrived in Brunei Darussalam from Jakarta via Singapore on board flight Singapore SQ 148 on the 14th of November 2021. 21 new cases are still being investigated to determine the source of infection. 61 cases have recovered yesterday, taking the total recovered cases to 13,986, with 421 cases remaining active. Among the cases, five are in Category 5 and are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit. All of them require assistance of artificial ventilation. In the past 24 hours, 2,656 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus which brings the total number of lab tests carried out since January 2020 to 581,431.

Source: Radio Television Brunei