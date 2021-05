The Football Association of Brunei Darussalam, FABD held its 6th Congress yesterday morning.

Present was Pengiran Haji Matussin bin Pengiran Hj Matassan, President of FABD. The Congress was also witnessed by representatives of FIFA, AFC and AFF via video conference. Congress approved the agenda tabled at the 5th congress on 14th November, 2020. Congress also heard several reports including financial and allocation reports. The 7th Congress will be held in 2022.

Source: Radio Television Brunei