6 Manila-Incheon flights canceled due to Typhoon Khanun

At least six flights between Manila and Incheon, South Korea have been canceled due to inclement weather in the East Asian country, the Manila International Airport Authority said Thursday. These flights are: Cebu Pacific (5J) 186/185, 5J 188/189 Manila-Incheon-Manila AirAsia PH (Z2) 884/885 Manila-Incheon-Manila Other airlines, such as Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Philippine Airlines and Jeju Air have scheduled flights between Manila and Incheon on Thursday. Typhoon Khanun, formerly Typhoon Falcon when it was in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, made landfall in South Korea Thursday, bringing heavy rains.

Source: Philippines News Agency