As of yesterday, the 18th of May 2021, the Fire and Rescue Department has received 6 emergency calls involving collapsed houses, compared to 4 calls on the same incident last year.

The recent incident occurred on last Sunday at Kampung Pengiran Tajuddin Hitam. The incident occurred at 4 in the afternoon, and 6 Fire and Rescue Department personnel were dispatched to the scene. According to Awang Haji Tarip bin Haji Asgar, Head of Kampong Ayer Zone 1, the 50-year old wooden stilt house belongs to Awang Kamran bin Haji Ismail which has long been vacated. The personnel inspected the surroundings and no casualty was reported.

Source: Radio Television Brunei