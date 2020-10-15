​The Minister of Health also underlined that any individual found to be in violation of or disobey any order issued shall be an offense under the Infectious Diseases Act, Section 204, which if found guilty can be issued compound fine up to 5 thousand dollars or can be prosecuted in court carrying a fine up to 10 thousand dollars or imprisonment up to 6 months or both. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham shared that since the enforcement of the directives issued during the pandemic in June 2020 until at present, a total of 967 business premises have been inspected nationwide, where 574 violations have been found and compound fines issued. Among the common offences are that food handlers are not wearing face masks while working and premises do not perform temperature checks on customers and visitors. The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the situation of the outbreak at the national as well as regional and global level and carry out ongoing risk assessments to consider further mitigation measures. If the outbreak situation becomes alarming yet again, the Ministry of Health will not hesitate to tighten the social distancing measures that need to be taken to control the outbreak. The Ministry of Health will notify the public of any changes to this situation, if necessary from time to time.