​The Tutong Youth Centre now has a new facade after being upgraded last February. Yesterday morning, a Doa Kesyukuran ceremony for the Tutong District Youth Centre Upgrading was held. The event was organised by the Youth and Sports Department, Tutong Branch.

Present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Speaking at the function, Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Maiddin bin Pengiran Haji Said, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports explained that one of the government’s efforts to appreciate youth is by providing suitable and sufficient facilities for their use, not only because the facilities look good and modern, but the aspiration behind it is to provide a platform for youths, specifically in the Tutong District, opportunities and space to continue to be progressive and achieve excellence in the various aspects ventured into. The government through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports with the support of other agencies continues to ensure the use of the Youth Centres in the four districts will always be relevant, up to date and inclusive including for the Tutong Youth Centre. It is hoped that its use will be benefited by all parties such as senior citizens and the differently-abled aside from making it a place for youth recreation and carrying out specific activities including religious activities and programmes.

The function ran concurrently with the presentation of certificates of appreciation to sponsors and presentation of the Senior Citizens Activity Centre Guidelines book to the managers of the senior citizens activity centre, PKWE’s in the four districts. At the function, the IT Academy Syllabus was presented to Awang Muhd Syukri bin Jamil, educator, to mark the start of the IT Academy learning session at the youth centre. Also present were Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Umarali bin Esong, Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong and Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, members of the Legislative Council.

The Upgrading of the Tutong Youth Centre was completed on 1st April 2020. Among the facilities provided are two youth rooms for youth activities, an IT room for computer lessons, a syndicate room for discussions and youth interaction as well as a prayer room. The provision of the Youth Centre infrastructure is to enable the youths to move as a team, in groups or individually.

Source: Radio Television Brunei