56 Filipinos Evacuated from Gaza En Route to Cairo

Cairo - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced the evacuation of 56 more Filipinos from the Gaza Strip, now on their way to Cairo, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. In a recent post on X, the President expressed relief over the successful evacuation.

According to Philippines News Agency, this latest group joins 42 others who had previously crossed, totaling 98 of the 137 Filipinos originally in Gaza now heading to Cairo.

Marcos highlighted that the safe return of these nationals is a priority, with at least 34 of the evacuated already on a flight to Qatar, expected to arrive back in the Philippines at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The conflict in Gaza, which began on October 7, had left 137 Filipinos in the region. The evacuation efforts saw two Filipino medical workers crossing the Rafah border last week, followed by 40 others on Wednesday. Despite temporary closure of the Rafah border crossing due to security reasons, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) remains committed to the repatriation process, with a standby fund of approximately PHP16 million allocated for this purpose.