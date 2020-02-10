Awang Abdul Najib bin Haji Abdul Ladi, a Brunei student brought home from Wuhan expressed his gratitude to Allah Subhanahu Wataala and thanks to the government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam for his safe return to the country.

The evacuation process carried out went smoothly and health checks so far have shown negative results. The Embassy also kept in contact with us from time to time, and giving serious attention to the facilities available to us up to our arrival in Brunei. Our feelings while over there were mixed and cannot be imagined. I would like to thank His Majesty's government especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei