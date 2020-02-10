The Higher Education Expo 2020 is currently undergoing at Bridex Hall 1 and 2, Jerudong. It is participated by 83 higher learning institutions, educational services agencies, as well as related government and non-government agencies. The expo is organised by the Higher Education Division, Brunei's Institute of Technical Education, IBTE; and the Scholarship Division, Ministry of Education.

The expo was launched by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education. The expo acts as a One Stop Information Centre for higher learning and the purpose of focusing on various routes to higher education and opportunities for educational offerings both locally and internationally.

The expo will be held until tomorrow and not limited to students or visitors in the country but also open to overseas students and visitors who wish to pursue studies in the country's institutions. Ample parking space and shuttle bus services are provided at the Jerudong Park Playground.

For more information, visit the Ministry of Education's website at 'www.moe.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei