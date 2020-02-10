Following the spread of information on Twitter through a person named 'Angula' which stated that a First Positive coronavirus case was found in Brunei Darussalam carried by a local who returned from the People's Republic of China after celebrating Chinese New Year there, the Ministry of Health in its press release yesterday clarified that the information is FALSE and has been spread by irresponsible parties.

The public is advised NOT to be alarmed by the information that was made viral. To date, THERE ARE NO CASES of corona virus infections found in Brunei Darussalam. The Ministry of Health also urges the public to NOT be easily conned or believe the information or news being spread through the internet or other media without ensuring its validity.

For further information visit, 'www.moh.gov.bn' or contact Talian Nasihat Kesihatan 2381380 or 2381383 or Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei