The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health have identified a number of places with the potential to be used as monitoring centres to tackle corona virus infections. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs, as the Chairman of the National Disaster Council explained the matter in an interview during a visit with Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaapar, Minister of Health to the Sports Village and Brunei International Airport yesterday morning.

Yang Berhormat Pehin said that currently the ministry has identified the rest house in Kuala Belait as one of the places as well as the National Service Programme, PKBN Building Complex in Temburong. The ministries are also reviewing the feasibility of using the SEAMEO VOCTECH in Gadong and the aforementioned locations as Monitoring Centres. The ministries are also hoping for cooperation from other parties to monitor the arrival of tourists or people through the country's control posts.

The Sports Village has been identified as a suitable location for use as a Monitoring Centre if there are individuals or groups who may be exposed to the coronavirus threat in particular those who recently returned to Brunei Darussalam. The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health will continue to work together with relevant agencies to strengthen the preparedness level in facing the potential of the spread of the coronavirus infection in the country.

The delegation also made a visit to the Brunei International Airport in Berakas to take a closer look at the measures taken to enhance precaution in preventing coronavirus infections in the country. The Ministry of Health has taken action by conducting health checks since the 21st of January 2020 at the country's main entry points such as the Brunei International Airport, which was also extended to land control posts namely the Sungai Tujuh Control Post, Kuala Lurah Control Post, Labu Temporary Control Post and also the Serasa Ferry Terminal.

Source: Radio Television Brunei