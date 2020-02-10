Two Brunei Darussalam citizens who were successfully evacuated from Wuhan, Hubei Province, Peoples Republic of China are now at the National Isolation Centre undergoing detailed health checks. The both of them, a student and a tourist, arrived safely at the Brunei International Airport at about 2.45 yesterday morning.

Upon arrival using a special Royal Brunei, RB flight, they were found to be in good health and were immediately brought to the National Isolation Centre. They will be isolated for at least 14 days at the centre. The arrival of the two citizens and the Evacuation Operation Crew were witnessed by Doctor Haji Zulaidi bin Haji Abdul Latif and Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Permanent Secretaries at the Ministry of Health and Pengiran Haji Saiful Rizal bin Pengiran Haji Razali, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei