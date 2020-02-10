Present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also present was Her Excellency Yoon Hyun Bong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Brunei Darussalam. Established in 1998 in the Republic of Korea with over 3 thousand branches worldwide, the company offers the public products specialising in spinal health care. The company began its operations in Brunei Darussalam in 2013.

Source: Radio Television Brunei