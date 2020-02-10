Application to participate in the 47th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme is now open. Members of the public, particularly youth who are interested in taking part in the programme can obtained the application form at Youth and Sports Department, Level 3, Youth Section, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, as well as the department's districts branches during working hours or by visiting the ministry's website at 'www.kkbs.gov.bn'.

For further information contact 223 2911 or 238 0713 extension 715 or 238 1903 extension 905. Closing date of application is on the 7th of March at 4:00 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei