The 'Curahan Ilmu' programme, which began since 2018, continues to give significant impact to students. Year by year, the programme's success was clearly proven through the student's performance and motivation in the studies, enabling them to further their studies and achieve excellence in the future. This was among the matters underlined by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports at the launching of 'Curahan Ilmu' Programme 2020 yesterday afternoon at the Dato Mohd Yassin Primary School. Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin also said that the programme is part of an effort that leaves a huge impact towards to the performance and motivation of students who require inclusive guidance. The minister also urged the programme participants to fully utilise the golden opportunity.

This year, 52 Year 6 students who will be sitting for the Primary School Assessment exam will be given free extra classes. The programme is an initiative by the Community and Communications Bureau, RPN Kampung Panchor Mengkubau Consultative Council, Teachmeguru, the Youth Transformation Community Club, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also present were Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Mohamad bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman, Member of the Legislative Council as Head of Kampung Masjid Lama, Pekan Muara, Sabun and Pelumpung and Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei