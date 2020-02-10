The Kampung Selangan, Parit and Biang Menengah Consultative Council in Temburong District for the first time organised a Gulingtangan workshop. Among the objective of the workshop was to shaped the youth as the next generation to ensure the Malay heritage will continue to be preserved. The closing ceremony was held yesterday afternoon at the Bumiputera Complex in Bangar Town.

Certificates were presented by Awang Abdul Ghani bin Haji Othman, Acting Temburong District Officer. 19 participants representing the Mukim and Village Consultative Council took part in the 3-day workshop. It is hoped that the workshop focusing on the district's youth will enhanced their love to Brunei traditional culture and to prevent the traditional gulingtangan instrument from extinction. Also present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council as Penghulu of Mukim Bokok.

Source: Radio Television Brunei