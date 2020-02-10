To introduce traditional and contemporary Japanese culture and lifestyles, as well as promote the Japanese Language through stage performances and booths were among the objectives of the Japanese Language and Culture Festival 2020. The two-day festival was held at Times Square Shopping Centre in Berakas.

It was officiated by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports and His Excellency Mr Yamamoto Eiji, Ambassador of Japan to Brunei Darussalam.

Among the highlight of the performance was a Japanese music showcase entitled "MUSASHI: Music from the East" by the YAMANAKA Traditional Band, an award-winning musicians specialising in traditional Japanese music. The festival was participated by local businesses offering Japanese-related products and services. It was organised by the Embassy of Japan in Brunei Darussalam and Japan Foundation and co-organized by Times Square Shopping Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei