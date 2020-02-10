The Bandar Seri Begawan Youth Centre's Golden Jubilee Festival was enlivened with the 80's and 90's songs performance.

Present was Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The performance were jointly organised by Excel Event Planning and the Youth and Sports Department, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The 2-hour performance were showcased by local artists and bands. The festival ended last night with the 'Jiwaku Seni' performance by Youth Transformation Community Club.

Source: Radio Television Brunei