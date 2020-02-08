The issues related to environmental pollution and their solutions were discussed in-depth in the session with the Members of the Legislative Council, Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, and recycling companies. Organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in the country, the session was held at the embassy in Kampung Manggis Satu, 6th February night.

Present were His Excellency Mehmet Suat Akgun, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to the country, Yang Berhormat Dayang Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Awang Haji Abdul Rahman; Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash'ari; and Yang Berhormat Awang Iswandy bin Ahmad, Members of the Legislative Council. The discussion aimed to help in solving problems and issues faced by the NGOs, apart from suggesting more ideas or systems than can be implemented in the country to further reduce the environmental pollution.

Source: Radio Television Brunei