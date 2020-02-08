The role of youth is vital as the main contributor to the community development based on true Islamic teachings. The matter was among highlighted in a Glam Talk which was held in conjunction with the Golden Jubilee Festival of Youth Centre's 50th Anniversary. The talk was held at the Youth Centre in the capital, 6th February night.

The talk was delivered by Pengiran Norizzati binti Pengiran Haji Kasharan, Invited Speaker from the Islamic Da'wah Centre. Among those present was Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Maiddin bin Pengiran Haji Said, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The Glam Talk which was attended by more than 50 youths, was one of the activities to further enliven the Youth Centre Golden Jubilee Festival organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Youth and Sports Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei