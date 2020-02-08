The Program Pejuang Fajr or Dawn Warrior Programme is one of the da'wah awareness' initiatives for all youth to wake up and perform the Subuh Prayer. The programmes lined up include bringing the youth to perform mass subuh prayer at the mosque. Yesterday morning, the mass subuh prayer together with youth was held at the Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam Mosque in Kampung Sengkarai, Tutong.

The programme was participated by members of Da'ie Youth, members of the public, religious youth members registered under the Ministry of Religious Affairs including mosque youths and students in the Tutong District. Present was Awang Haji Abdul Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Director of Islamic Da'wah Centre. The programme which was held for its fifth time carrries the theme 'Belia Solat Subuh' or Youth Performing Subuh Prayer, was organised by the Da'ie Youth Volunteer Body with the Secretariat of Youth Religious Programme of Islamic Da'wah Centre. The programme ran concurrently with a Dawn Talk titled "Siapa itu Dajjal dan Persiapan Menghadapinya" delivered by Awang Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ajak, Co-Founder of Al-Minhaaj Centre as Qualified Da'ie from the Brunei Islamic Religious Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei