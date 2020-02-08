Brunei Darussalam is currently in the second phase of Northeast Monsoon since end of January and is expected to continue until end of next month. According to the country's Climatology, Meteorological Department, month of February and March have the lowest number of rainy days as well as the lowest amount of rainfall compared to other months. In this regard, the Fire and Rescue Department has received 1,201 calls involving forest and grass fires on 1,171.19 hectare of land. Mohd. Shahreeni Bin Haji Mohd. Yussof, Operation B Commanding Officer, Senior Superintendent of Fire and Rescue urged the public not to carry out open burning during the hot and dry season which can cause fire to forest or grass.

The Fire and Rescue Department through its branches and fire stations nationwide will always conduct patrols at areas that are identified to be fire prone for immediate action and will always monitor to ensure that there is no open burning activity carried out by the public. Drivers using the road near the fire incident area are advised to remain cautious as smoke from the fire will cause haze and affect visibility that could potentially cause accidents. For more information, contact the Public Relations Section of the Fire and Rescue Headquarters through telephone line 2382860 or 2380409 extension 111 during working hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei