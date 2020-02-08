17 children aged between 3 to 18 years old from Brunei Children's Cancer Foundation, YASKA, were celebrated in a charity event in conjunction with World Cancer Day.

In attendance was Pengiran Mohd Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The selected children from YASKA are among the cancer survivors. It was jointly-organised by the 'Malam Minggu Pusat Belia', Makan Ceria Sendirian Berhad and Co. Lab. It aimed to give hope and strength to the children of YASKA. This year's World Cancer Day carries the theme 'Bring The Smile and Strength For Them.'

Source: Radio Television Brunei