Apart from professional knowledge and skills, it is also essential that each military recruit deepen understanding of religion in aspects such as faith, personal obligations, religious acts and morals. To build well-rounded soldiers, the said knowledge should be upgraded regularly through formal learning our courses or by attending knowledge gatherings. The Permanent Secretary for Media and Cabinet at the Prime Minister's Office stressed that religious knowledge will act as the fortress or shield in facing the very challenging working world.

Awang Mohammed Riza bin Dato Paduka Haji Mohammed Yunos spoke during the Passing Out Parade for the 165th Male Recruits Intake at the Parade Ground of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF Training Institute at Penanjong Garrison yesterday morning. According to Awang Mohammed Riza it is normal that all soldiers will face various tests and trials that impact strongly on emotions, patience and also iman or faith. The Permanent Secretary said it is essential that the recruits have strong hearts and spirit to face the challenges of careers in the Armed Forces. Hence good values such as diligence, attention to detail, honesty, trustworthiness and integrity are strongly emphasised by Islam. Laziness and neglect in work as well as breach of trust are frowned upon by Islam.

269 male recruits completed the 31 weeks basic military training. Also present was Major General Pengiran Dato Paduka Seri Aminan bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Commander of the RBAF.

At the ceremony, trainers or instructors and recruits who were outstanding during the training received awards that included Best Male Platoon Sergeant, Best Male Instructor, Overall Best Male Recruit, Best Recruit in Light Arms, Best in Physical Training and Best In Military Skills.

Source: Radio Television Brunei