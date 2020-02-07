The authorities in the country will take strict action on those found to have gone against regulations under the Tobacco Order 2005 which is smoking in prohibited areas. The public areas which are prohibited include government buildings, shop sidewalks, shopping centres, market places, bus stations, eateries which is within 6 metres from the edge of the building. In continuous efforts to eradicate the habit of smoking at government and business buildings, the Health Enforcement Unit, Environmental Health Services Department, Ministry of Health together with the Operation Unit, Commercial and Law Enforcement Section, Royal Customs and Excise Department has conducted an operation called 'Ops Pajah 1/2020'.

As a result of the operation, 5 offences were recorded under the Tobacco Order 2005, 4 of them for smoking/vaping at prohibited areas and 1 offence for selling tobacco products without a license. All offenders were issued with compound fines.

During the operation, 7 arrests were also made under the Excise Order. If found guilty, a minimum fine of five thousand dollars will be issued to the offender bringing in smuggled cigarettes or if the offender failed to show evidence of cigarette tax payment.

Throughout last month alone, eighty two offences were recorded under the Tobacco Order 2005. The offences include 80 offences of smoking at prohibited areas, 1 offence of smoking among teens under 18 years of age and 1 offence of selling tobacco products without a tobacco license. From the overall number of offenders, 70 of them are men and 12 are women. The public can help eradicate offences under the Tobacco Order 2005 by contacting the Health Enforcement Unit through hotline 7192005 or e-mail to health.enforcement@moh.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei