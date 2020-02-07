In conjunction with Brunei Darussalam's 36th National Day Celebration this year, the citizens and residents in the country are required to hoist the flag in their respective homes; office and business buildings as well as installation and lighting up of decorative lights at government and private sector buildings starting from the 16th to the 25th of February 2020. Pengiran-Pengiran and titled persons should hoist their personal flags while the public should hoist the Brunei Darussalam National flag.

Source: Radio Television Brunei