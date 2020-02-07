A local man charged with theft and damages on a building property was brought before the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrates Court. According to Probationary Inspector Awang Farez Akmal bin Awang Aliakbar, Traffic and Criminal Investigative Officer, Berakas Police Station, the suspect, 21-year-old Mohd Azwa'an bin Karim, is believed to be involved in a criminal activity carried out at a restaurant in Berakas.

From investigations made via closed circuit television recordings, the suspect was believed to have opened the electrical cable housing door using a sharp cutting tool. The cables taken were then sold at a scrap metal workshop in the Kg Burong Pingai area in Berakas for 50 dollars. As a result of the trial, the court has sentenced the defendant to 12 months imprisonment for charges under Sections 379 for theft and 426 for property damage of the Penal Code Chapter 22 starting on the 6th of February 2020 at Maraburong Prison.

Source: Radio Television Brunei