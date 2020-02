An Indonesian men was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment after failed to pay 8 Thousand 4 Hundred dollars fined on an offence under Excise Order 2006.

At the Magistrate's Court in Bandar Seri Begawan, 44 year-old Agus Susilo pleaded guilty possessing 11 cartons of various brands of cigarettes in a house at Kampung Salambigar on the 20th of January. All goods involved were confiscated to be destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei