LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, today announced it will provide integration and content aggregation services through APIs from its REV™ Payments Cloud to add mobile recharges, bill payments, gift cards, consumer software, and other offerings to Amazon India.

In addition to the transaction processing services, Euronet will also provide technology integration and reconciliation services for onboarding new billers and merchants onto the platform. The integration has already created an LPG cylinder booking category on Amazon with several more categories scheduled to launch in the coming months.

“We are very excited to partner with a global integrator such as Euronet,” said Mahendra Nerurkar, Director of Amazon Pay. “Euronet’s experience will be important to the success of onboarding new services on the Amazon platform. We are constantly working towards delivering an awesome experience for our customers and this partnership is a key milestone in the journey.”

“Euronet has always been a leader for aggregating varied services through its local and global partnerships and also providing technology services to the leading ecommerce, fintech, and banking platforms in India,” said Pranay Jhaveri, Chief Business Officer, Euronet India and South Asia. “We are eager to enable Amazon to quickly and easily add new billers and services for its customers. We believe this partnership will empower millions of Amazon customers to securely pay and consume existing and new categories of services.”

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about .

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider. Founded in 1994, the company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, electronic distribution of digital media and prepaid mobile phone time and other cloud-based financial technology solutions.

Euronet’s global payment network is extensive – including 47,209 ATMs, approximately 305,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 54 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 710,000 POS terminals at approximately 329,000 retailer locations in 52 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 389,000 locations serving 161 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 65 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 170 countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.euronetworldwide.com .