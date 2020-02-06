Also present at the meeting from the British Government were Captain Stephen Higham, Prime Minister's Military Adviser, Royal Navy; Mr. David Quarrey CMG, Prime Minister's International Affairs Adviser and Deputy National Security Adviser; His Excellency Richard Lindsay, British High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam; and Tara Soomro, Private Secretary for Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister.

Also present at the bilateral meeting were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd. Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Second Minister of Finance and Economy; and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd. Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs. His Majesty the Sultan and His Majesty the Brunei Darussalam then signed the exchange of letters in the field of defence with The Right Honourable Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, who represented the British Government. The signing ceremony was held at No. 10, Downing Street, London. Accompanying His Majesty was His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen.

Both countries have long established cooperation in the field of defence and the exchange of notes is intended to strengthen defence relations by fostering closer cooperation between the Royal Brunei Armed Forces and the British Armed Forces in areas of mutual interest such as training, operations and disaster relief, as well as sharing professional expertise including security concerns.

Source: Radio Television Brunei