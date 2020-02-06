The Youth Centre's opening on 20th of December 1969 realised the nation's hope for a centre that acts as a platform for youths to carry out their activities and programmes. Its direction was towards the positive development of youths in the country. To mark the centre's half century, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports has organised the Golden Jubilee Festival of the Bandar Seri Begawan Youth Centre's 50 Years. The 5-day event began yesterday.

The festival was launched by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Earlier, Dayang Mariam binti Ulat, Acting Director of Youth and Sports in her welcoming speech explained the festival provides the community, especially youths, the opportunity to learn about programmes being offered and maximise the use of the facilities available at the centre for the benefit of the youths.

The ceremony coincided with the handing over of assistance under "Projek Berbagi Rezeki" or the Sustenance Sharing Project to fire victims in Kampung Pengiran Bendahara Lama. The festival which ends on Sunday includes stage performances, exhibitions, sales, traditional games, cooking demonstrations and al-Quran reading classes. In attendance were Yang Berhormat Dayang Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Awang Haji Abdul Rahman and Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash'ari, Members of the :legislative Council as well as Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

