Anjung Saujana Restaurant, with the cooperation of Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the country, is promoting Iranian cuisine through the 'Taste of Iran' event. The promotion that is held until this Sunday takes place at Anjung Saujana Restaurant located at the Brunei International Airport.

The food promotion was launched by Dato Seri Paduka Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy as Chairman of the Royal Brunei Catering Board of Directors and Her Excellency Homeira Rigi Zirouki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the country.

Earlier, Awang Haji Jeff Hadiman bin Dato Paduka Haji Danial, General Manager of the Royal Brunei Catering in his welcoming remarks said that the 'Taste of Iran' is held as a celebration of unique flavours from its different cuisines. Zeresh Polo; Joojeh Kebab and the Khoresh Ghormeh Sabzi are among the dishes offered during the food promotion.

Source: Radio Television Brunei