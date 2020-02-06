The Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam will continue to monitor and raise awareness on the prevention of the coronavirus infection. One of the measures include temperature screening at the country's immigration control posts.

In Temburong District, the temperature screening operation was witnessed by Yang Behormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council and Awang Abdul Ghani bin Haji Othman, Acting Temburong District Officer.

Meanwhile, a similar operation was also carried out at the Sungai Tujoh Control Post, Kuala Belait. In an interview with RTB, Doctor Hajah Aini Haryani binti Haji Abdul Rahman, Director of Environmental Health said that there are isolation rooms provided at the Sungai Tujoh Control Post for any visitors that have high temperature and have a travel history to China within the past 14 days. From there they will be taken to the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital via ambulance.

The operation was witnessed by Awang Mohd Amir Hairil bin Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Awang Haji Abdul Manap bin Othman, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, and Awang Ramlee bin Haji Jamudin, Belait District Officer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei