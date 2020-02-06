A meeting to raise the Prominence of Jawi Writing in the country was held at the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB yesterday morning. Its aim was to elevate the Jawi or Malay writing and preserve it.

The meeting was chaired by Doctor Haji Abang Hadzmin bin Haji Abang Taha, Acting Deputy Ra'es of KUPU SB who said that all parties should cooperate in spreading the usage of Jawi writing in the country. The special discussion was also attended by delegates from Universiti Brunei Darussalam UBD, the State Mufti's Department, Department of Adat Istiadat Negara, Islamic Studies Department, Schools Department, Ministry of Education, Language and Literature Bureau, History Centre and Islamic Da'wah Centre. The meeting organised by KUPU SB through the Jawi and Kitab Turath Research and Studies Centre also discussed issues related to Jawi writing and proposed the best methods of solving them.

Source: Radio Television Brunei