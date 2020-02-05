The Lamunin Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force has apprehended two local suspects involved in a mosque fund theft case at Kampung Birau Mosque in Lamunin last Saturday. The defendants, Abdul Aziz bin Haji Awang Brahim, aged 19 and Mohd Hafiz bin Hamran, aged 18 were both unemployed. They were brought before the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate's Court for an offence under Section 380 of the Penal Code, Chapter 22 for theft in building.

The defendants pleaded guilty for the offence. The court has ordered for the defendants to be released on 3,000 dollars bail or on one local sureties. However, due to the absence of surety, both were remanded at Maraburong Prison until the 25th of this month for sentencing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei