Several measures have been taken to raise awareness and reduce cancer in the country. In addition to living a healthy lifestyle, Cancer Disease can also be prevented and controlled by early diagnosis and detection that allows the disease to be treated more effectively. The matter was shared by Datin Doctor Hajah Noraslinah binti Haji Ramlee, Head of Early Detection and Cancer Prevention Services, Pantai Jerudong Specialist Center during the interview with Rampai Pagi, yesterday morning.

Pengiran Hajah Rokiah binti Pengiran Haji Abdullah, one of Cancer Survivor for 7 years shared her experienced while facing Colon Cancer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei