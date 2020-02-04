Renowned information security event returns to Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, March 31 – April 3, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Hat , the world’s leading producer of information security events, today announces Briefings highlights for its upcoming Black Hat Asia event, taking place March 31 – April 3 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Black Hat Asia offers an immersive program with research-based Briefings, hands-on Trainings, a Business Hall featuring leading solution providers, and a collection of special programs that span all levels of information security.

Black Hat Asia 2020 program highlights include:

Hacking industrial controllers , with a talk and live demonstration revealing how an attacker can take over an entire factory by transmitting a single packet that will exploit an URGENT/11 vulnerability .

, with a talk and live demonstration revealing how an attacker can take over an entire factory by transmitting a single packet that will . Vulnerabilities discovered in Wi-Fi technology , including researchers who identified security weaknesses in Wi-Fi chipsets found in popular devices from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and more. Another Briefing will focus on the vulnerability of Wi-Fi drivers before password authentication and will showcase a fuzzing tool to automatically find these vulnerabilites.

, including researchers who identified found in popular devices from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and more. Another Briefing will focus on the and will showcase a fuzzing tool to automatically find these vulnerabilites. Android hacks , including vulnerabilities within Android’s instant app framework that could lead to sensitive information leakage, identity theft, and account takeover; and a vulnerability in Android-based smartphones that allows an attacker to take photos and record videos undetected by the victim.

, including that could lead to sensitive information leakage, identity theft, and account takeover; and a that allows an attacker to take photos and record videos undetected by the victim. A closer look into ZombieLoad , a Meltdown-type attack that leaks data across multiple privilege boundaries such as processes, kernel, SGX, hyper-threads, and even across virtual machines. The attack can be mounted without any user interactions from an unprivileged application.

, a Meltdown-type attack that leaks data across multiple privilege boundaries such as processes, kernel, SGX, hyper-threads, and even across virtual machines. The attack can be mounted without any user interactions from an unprivileged application. A deep dive into privacy, which will explore various types of biometric data , government and private organization usage of this data, and whether the data collection is covered by the privacy legislation in the APAC region.

To view the current 2020 program lineup and presentation abstracts, visit blackhat.com/asia-20/ briefings/schedule/index.html

Black Hat Asia 2020 Executive Summit

Due to high demand, Black Hat is bringing the Executive Summit back to Asia. On Wednesday, April 1, Asia’s notable security executives will attend the event aimed towards security leaders and forward thinkers. Participants will hear from a variety of industry experts who are helping shape the next generation of information security strategy. The Executive Summit follows Chatham House Rule in an effort to foster an open and collaborative environment. To learn more, visit: https://www.blackhat.com/asia- 20/executive-summit.html

Classroom-Style Courses – Black Hat Trainings

Prior to the Briefings, Black Hat Asia will offer four days of deeply technical, hands-on Training courses led by some of the brightest minds in the industry. This year’s trainings will span topics covering malware analysis, pentesting, and more. For information on the lineup, visit: blackhat.com/asia-20/training/ schedule/

Live Demos – Black Hat Arsenal

Black Hat Arsenal will return to Singapore with its highly popular tool and demo area, showcasing the hottest developments from the open-source community. For more information on Arsenal and to see which tools have been selected this year, visit: blackhat.com/asia-20/arsenal/ schedule/index.html

Black Hat Asia Sponsors

Top sponsors of Black Hat Asia 2020 include Diamond Sponsors: Infoblox, Qualys; Platinum Sponsor: KnowBe4; and Gold Sponsors: Facebook, Jacobs, Mimecast, Recorded Future

Future Black Hat Dates and Events

Black Hat USA 2020 , Las Vegas, NV, August 1-6

, Las Vegas, NV, August 1-6 Black Hat Europe 2020, London, England, November 9-12

About Black Hat

For more than 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com . Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .